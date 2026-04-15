Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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The 11,758-square-foot property, net leased to Everbrook Academy, was built in 2025.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Daycare Facility in Otsego, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

OTSEGO, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a childcare facility net leased to Everbrook Academy in Otsego, about 33 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis. Built in 2025, the 11,758-square-foot property features a 15-year lease backed by Learning Care Group. Spencer Berkley, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind, Zack House and Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a Delaware-based limited liability company.

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