Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Daycare Facility in Otsego, Minnesota

OTSEGO, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a childcare facility net leased to Everbrook Academy in Otsego, about 33 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis. Built in 2025, the 11,758-square-foot property features a 15-year lease backed by Learning Care Group. Spencer Berkley, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind, Zack House and Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a Delaware-based limited liability company.