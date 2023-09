WESTMONT, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a Fresenius-occupied medical office property in Westmont, a western suburb of Chicago. Located at 700 Pasquinelli Drive, the building serves as a vascular repair center operated by Makris MD Vascular Center, a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care. Fresenius recently extended its lease for 10 years. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company.