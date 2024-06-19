Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a seven-unit apartment building located at 1226 Second Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The four-story building consists of six one-bedroom apartments and a retail space that is leased to Italian restaurant Primola. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Zan Colin and Kory Barbanel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

