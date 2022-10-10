Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Orlando Store Net Leased to CVS

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The CVS store is located at 3212 Curry Ford Road in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a store located at 3212 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. The 13,824-square-foot retail property is net leased to CVS/pharmacy. Gabriel Britti, Ricardo Esteves and Ronnie Issenberg of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer. Both parties requested to remain anonymous.