Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.3M Sale of Orlando Store Net Leased to CVS
ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a store located at 3212 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. The 13,824-square-foot retail property is net leased to CVS/pharmacy. Gabriel Britti, Ricardo Esteves and Ronnie Issenberg of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer. Both parties requested to remain anonymous.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.