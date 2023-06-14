Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Hotel in Vero Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.4 million sale of Best Western Vero Beach, a 65-room hotel located at 9330 19th Lane in Vero Beach. The buyer, a private, undisclosed 1031 exchange investor, financed the acquisition with a bridge loan. Ahmed Kabani and Kian McLean of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller, a partnership, in the transaction. The Best Western hotel is situated off I-95 near the Vero Beach Outlets, an outlet mall housing national retailers including LOFT and Columbia Factory Store. Hotel amenities include complimentary breakfast, guest laundry, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

