Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Industrial Property in Madison, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 117,791-square-foot industrial property in Madison for $6.4 million. Compass Group occupies the building, which is located at 2305 Daniels St. The tenant recently executed a new long-term, net lease. Brett Winger and Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap’s The Sulo Group secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company. Seller information was not disclosed.

