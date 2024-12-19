Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Retail Strip Center in North Bergen, New Jersey

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.4 million sale of an 18,130-square-foot retail strip center in North Bergen, located just outside of New York City. Known as Aaron’s Strip Center due to the furniture and electronics retailer serving as the anchor, the property was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Devin Perez of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, a local private investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.