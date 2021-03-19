Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Two Retail Properties in Machesney Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

MACHESNEY PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.4 million sale of Willow Creek II and IV in Machesney Park, a suburb of Rockford. The two retail buildings, totaling 23,202 square feet, are separate but located within the same development. Tenants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Verizon, Anytime Fitness, FedEx, Jersey Mikes and Pizza Hut. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Chicagoland private family. Prodigy Real Estate Group represented the seller, a Rockford-based developer.