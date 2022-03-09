REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.4M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Olathe, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

OLATHE, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 14,631-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Olathe for $6.4 million. The building is located at 15066 W. 151st St., about 24 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City. Neighboring retail tenants include Starbucks, FedEx, McDonald’s, Sonic, Taco Bell and Hy-Vee. Walgreens executed an early five-year lease renewal on its original 20-year net lease. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an Iowa-based investment group. Colby Haugness, Marcus & Millichap’s Kansas broker of record, assisted in closing the transaction. A Delaware-based investment group was the buyer.

