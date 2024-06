LAKEHURST, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a retail building in Lakehurst, about 60 miles east of Philadelphia, that is net leased to convenience store Wawa. The building at 604 Pine St. was completed in 2023 and totals 5,000 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. Derrick Dougherty, Scott Woodard, Mark Krantz and Nick Geaneotes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.