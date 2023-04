HUTCHINSON, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.5 million sale of an 87,119-square-foot retail property in Hutchinson, about 50 miles northwest of Wichita. The building at 1500 E. 11th St. is home to Hobby Lobby and Bomgaars. Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.