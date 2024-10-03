Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.5M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Wawa in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.5 million sale of a retail property in Chambersburg, about 150 miles west of Philadelphia. The property houses a 5,330-square-foot building that is under construction and net leased to convenience store operator Wawa for the next 20 years. Derrick Dougherty and Scott Woodard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Paramount Realty, in the transaction. Dougherty and Jacob Haslach, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, Maryland-based investment firm W.F. Chesley Real Estate.