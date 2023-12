GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.5 million sale of Robbinswood Plaza, a 13,218-square-foot retail center located in Gainesville. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Chipotle Mexican Grill and Trulieve. Reid Thedford and Evan Cannan of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. A private investor acquired the property.