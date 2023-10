NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a 6,216-square-foot mixed-use building located at 60 W. 45th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The building was originally constructed in 1920 and comprises seven units that feature a mix of commercial and residential uses. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley and Zan Colin of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, an entity doing business as Borgetto PNA Inc.