Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.6M Sale of Retail Property in Wayne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WAYNE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a retail property in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. Built on 5.9 acres in 2023 and occupied by Wawa via a 20-year corporate ground lease, the property comprises a 4,736-square-foot convenience store and an eight-pump fueling station. Dean Zang and David Crott of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed the seller in the transaction and procured a Maryland-based private investor as the buyer. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

