NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.6 million sale of a 17,734-square-foot retail property on Staten Island that is net leased to Pep Boys. The automotive parts retailer has occupied the space at 1941 Forest Ave. for more than 15 years, and the property can support about 30,000 square feet of new development. Scott Plasky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.