Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Medical Office Complex in Clementon, New Jersey

CLEMENTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.7 million sale of Chews Landing Commons, a 44,500-square-foot medical office complex in Clementon, located in Southern New Jersey’s Camden County. The complex consists of seven buildings on a 6.1-acre site and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as NovaCare Rehabilitation Center, Victory Bay Recovery Center and Harmony Bay Wellness. Brent Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.