Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of West Miami Store Leased to Walgreens

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.7 million sale of a freestanding store in west Miami that is leased to Walgreens. The 13,650-square-foot store is located on a 1.4-acre parcel at 16690 SW 88th St. and is an outparcel to Kendall Pointe, a shopping center anchored by Aldi and PetSmart. Built in 2004, the store is subject to a new 15-year triple-net lease with Walgreens. Jonathan De La Rosa and Eduardo Toledo of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the buyer, a local private investment firm, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.