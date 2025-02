NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.8 million sale of a two-building, six-unit apartment complex located at 164-166 7th Ave. in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn. The complex was constructed in 1921, offers three-bedroom units and includes a retail space that is occupied by Starbucks Coffee. Matt Fotis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.