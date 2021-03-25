Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.8M Sale of Village Crossings Shopping Center in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Village Crossings Shopping Center in Cincinnati for $6.8 million, which exceeded 93 percent of the list price, according to the brokerage. The Aldi-anchored shopping center spans 89,008 square feet and is located at 10400 Reading Road. Other tenants include CAM International Market, JOANN Fabrics, H&R Block, Breakthrough Fitness, Mala Hot Pot and Firestone. Scott Wiles, CJ Jackson, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap’s Patton Wiles Fuller Group marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private REIT. The team also secured the buyer, Maryland-based America’s Realty LLC, a privately held shopping center operator. America’s Realty received permanent financing at 70 percent loan-to-value from a credit union.