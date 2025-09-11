Thursday, September 11, 2025
Village Square's tenant roster includes Office Depot, Classy Nails and Juicy Seafood.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.8M Sale of Village Square Shopping Center in Baton Rouge

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.8 million sale of Village Square, a 47,000-square-foot shopping center located at 3132 College Drive near the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus in Baton Rouge. Situated near the intersection of I-10, the property is shadow-anchored by Walmart and was leased to tenants including Office Depot, Sally Beauty, Coffee Call, Classy Nails, Teatery & Tapioca and Juicy Seafood at the time of sale.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, an unnamed developer based in Tennessee, in the transaction. Steve Greer served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana in the deal. The buyer was not released.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Taylor McMinn Retail Group also negotiated the $5.2 million sale of Village Square’s two outparcels, which are leased to Capital One and IHOP, in May on behalf of the same seller.

