Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Germantown Village Apartments in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.9 million sale of Germantown Village Apartments, a multifamily community in Louisville. Located on 2.7 acres at 630 E. Kentucky St., Germantown Village spans 66,300 rentable square feet across 100 one-bedroom units.

Aaron Kuroiwa and Sam Kramer of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Strategic Advisors LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, BlackOak Equity Management. Grant Fitzgerald assisted in closing the sale as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Kentucky. The seller recently completed comprehensive upgrades to the community, which was originally built in 1960.