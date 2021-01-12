Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Industrial Property in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.9 million sale of a 95,000-square-foot industrial property in Elk Grove Village near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The facility is located at 855 Morse Ave. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. Doughty also procured the buyer, Texas-based AIC Ventures.