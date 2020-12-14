REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of James Center Plaza Office Building in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of James Center Plaza, an office property located at 1628 S. Milred St. in Tacoma. A limited liability company sold the building to an undisclosed buyer for $6.9 million.

Built in 1997, the asset features 33,375 square feet of office and medical office space. At the time of sale, the building was 78.1 percent occupied, mostly by longstanding medical-dental tenants.

Matthew Herman and Stren Lea of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in in the deal.

