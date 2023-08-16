Wednesday, August 16, 2023
The Walgreens store is situated directly across the street from LoanDepot Park, the home ballpark for the Miami Marlins.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.9M Sale of Miami Store Leased to Walgreens

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $6.9 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 1699 N.W. 7th St. in Miami. The store is net-leased to Walgreens. An unnamed individual/personal trust purchased the property from the undisclosed seller. Jonathan De La Rosa and Eduard Toledo of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the buyer in the transaction. The store, which is located directly across the street from LoanDepot Park, the home ballpark for the Miami Marlins, is situated on land zoned for 180 multifamily units up to eight stories.

