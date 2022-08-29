Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in Vancouver, Washington

East Vancouver Self Storage in Vancouver, Wash., features 390 self-storage units.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of East Vancouver Self Storage, a self-storage facility at 515 E. 157th Ave. in Vancouver. A limited liability company sold the asset to another limited liability company for $6 million.

Totaling 42,780 square feet, East Vancouver Self Storage features 390 units. At the time of sale, the property was 81 percent occupied.

Christopher Secreto of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and buyer in the deal.