Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Comfort Suites Hotel in Indianapolis

The three-story hotel includes 70 rooms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 70-room Comfort Suites hotel in Indianapolis for $7.1 million. Built in 2009, the three-story hotel is located near I-465 and the Indianapolis International Airport. Amenities include a business center, fitness center, indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. Scott Havericak and Robert Hunter of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Vinsar Hotels LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, Singh Estate LLC.