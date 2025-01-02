Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Industrial Property in East Haven, Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale a 210,314-square-foot industrial property in East Haven that serves as the headquarters of Town Fair Tire. The 38.5-acre property features 207,000-square-foot distribution center with 20,000 square feet of office space, a freestanding call center and a 176-stall trailer parking/storage area. Harrison Klein, Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Mellen East Haven Associates LLC, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.