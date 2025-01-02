Thursday, January 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutIndustrialNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Industrial Property in East Haven, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

EAST HAVEN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale a 210,314-square-foot industrial property in East Haven that serves as the headquarters of Town Fair Tire. The 38.5-acre property  features 207,000-square-foot distribution center with 20,000 square feet of office space, a freestanding call center and a 176-stall trailer parking/storage area. Harrison Klein, Jim Koury and Alex Quinn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Mellen East Haven Associates LLC, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 414,871 SF...

MAG Capital Partners Completes 48,000 SF Industrial Expansion...

JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment...

TYKO Capital Provides $245M Construction Loan for Jersey...

Matthews Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Lincoln Market to Open 35,809 SF Grocery Store...

Terreno Realty Acquires Industrial Park in Doral, Florida...

CBRE Negotiates $64.2M Sale of 315,422 SF Industrial...

George Oliver, Ascentris Purchase 165,220 SF Office Building...