Northpark Shopping Center was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Northpark Shopping Center in Monticello, Arkansas

by John Nelson

MONTICELLO, ARK. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale of Northpark Shopping Center, a 71,068-square-foot retail center located at 120-155 Northpark Drive in Monticello, about 90 miles south of Little Rock. Tenants at the property, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Cato, Hibbett Sports, It’s Fashion Metro, Pizza Hut and Rent-A-Center.

Eric Abbott and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Timber Development, in the transaction. A DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) fund based in California acquired the property.

