NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale of a 12,320-square-foot office and retail building located at 36-41 Bell Blvd. in the Bayside area of Queens. The two-story building comprises 12 spaces, with retail space on the ground floor and office space on the second floor. Anthony Cerrone and Michael Tuccillo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.