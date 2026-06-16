Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.1M Sale of Two Long Island Office Buildings

ROSLYN, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.1 million sale of two office buildings totaling 28,714 square feet in the Long Island community of Roslyn. The buildings sit on a 1.5-acre site at 200-220 S. Service Road. Michael Tuccillo and Anthony Cerrone of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer for the building at 200 S. Service Road. Global Realty Services USA procured the buyer for 220 S. Service Road. All parties requested anonymity.