Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Quarters at Rochester for $7.2 million. The 63-unit apartment building is located at 826 21st Ave. SE near the Rochester Community and Technology College in Rochester. The property was constructed in 1986 and renovated in 2015. Chris Collins, David Wallace, Evan Miller and Matthew Shide of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies.