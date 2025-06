WORCESTER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 83,769 square feet (gross) in the Central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The interconnected buildings, which were 82 percent leased at the time of sale, sit on 2.2 acres and house onsite restaurant VIA, as well as 155 parking spaces. Harrison Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.