Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Retail Center in Denver

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Shops at 6th & Broadway, a 12,033-square-foot retail center located in Denver. Built in 2002, the property was 76 percent leased to a mix of tenants including AT&T, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Palm Beach Tan at the time of sale.

Ian Hicks, Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private local investor, and procured the buyer, a local family office, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.