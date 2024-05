SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of a 25,898-square-foot retail center in Sayreville, about 40 miles south of Manhattan. The center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to 14 tenants, with convenience store QuickChek serving as the anchor. Ala Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.