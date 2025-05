LEOMINSTER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Leominster Plaza, a 20,279-square-foot retail strip center located about 50 miles west of Boston. Urgent care provider ConvenientMD anchors the center, and other tenants include GEICO, ARA Leominster Dialysis and Kids Care+. Adam Cohen and Brett Kilar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.