Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hope Ferry Center in Lexington, S.C., is home to a mix of 23 tenants.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Lexington, South Carolina

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Hope Ferry Center, a 51,749-square-foot retail center located in the Columbia suburb of Lexington. Built in 2001 on 3.5 acres, Hope Ferry Center was leased to 23 tenants at the time of sale, including McAlister’s Deli, Learning Express Toys, Snip-Its, Blush Boutique, Tulip Boutique and Regional Finance.

Harrison Creason and Andrew Margulies of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family partnership that owns and manages shopping centers throughout the Southeast. The property has been under single ownership since construction.

You may also like

CanTex Capital Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 23,256 SF Retail Building...

Partnership Buys Midtown Manhattan Office Building, Plans Residential...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Central...

CBRE Brokers $6.9M Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage...

L&L, Oak Row Open 1 MSF Wynwood Plaza...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

ANF Completes 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in...

Colliers Arranges 26,285 SF Office Lease in Alpharetta,...