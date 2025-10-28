Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Lexington, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Hope Ferry Center, a 51,749-square-foot retail center located in the Columbia suburb of Lexington. Built in 2001 on 3.5 acres, Hope Ferry Center was leased to 23 tenants at the time of sale, including McAlister’s Deli, Learning Express Toys, Snip-Its, Blush Boutique, Tulip Boutique and Regional Finance.

Harrison Creason and Andrew Margulies of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family partnership that owns and manages shopping centers throughout the Southeast. The property has been under single ownership since construction.