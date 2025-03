GLENSIDE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of a single-tenant retail building in Glenside, located just north of Philadelphia, that is net leased to local convenience store operator Wawa. The site spans 1.3 acres at 200 S. Easton Road, and the facility, which opened in 2022, includes a fuel station. Scott Woodard and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.