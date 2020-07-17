Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Urban Air Adventure Park Near New Haven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

ORANGE, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.2 million sale of an 84,200-square-foot retail property in Orange, a southern suburb of New Haven. The property is situated on eight acres and is net leased to Urban Air Adventure Park, an entertainment concept that features trampolines, zip lines, laser tag and virtual reality games. Derrick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Bull Hill Associates, in the transaction. Brian Kaplan, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, a limited liability company.