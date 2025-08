MARINETTE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.3 million sale of Dunlap Square, a multifamily and office building in Marinette, a city in northeast Wisconsin. Built in 1920 and located at 1655 Ludington St., the property features 97 apartment units and 21 office suites. Dan Bowar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and procured the buyer, Ruesch Management Inc. The buyer plans to renovate the unoccupied street-level retail space.