BOSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.3 million sale of Bennington Arms, a 28-unit apartment building in East Boston. The three-story building at 720 Bennington St. is located in the Orient Heights neighborhood and houses 17 one-bedroom units and 11 studios, half of which were recently renovated. Evan Griffith and Tony Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.