Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Retail Building in San Diego County

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.3 million sale of a retail building located at 1580 W. Valley Parkway in Escondido. Dollar Tree and Big Blue Swim School fully occupy the 20,085-square-foot property on triple-net leases with rental increases during the initial lease terms and option periods.

Alvin Mansour of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Chad O’Connor of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $4.7 million in acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.

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