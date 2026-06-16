Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Retail Building in San Diego County

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.3 million sale of a retail building located at 1580 W. Valley Parkway in Escondido. Dollar Tree and Big Blue Swim School fully occupy the 20,085-square-foot property on triple-net leases with rental increases during the initial lease terms and option periods.

Alvin Mansour of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Chad O’Connor of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $4.7 million in acquisition financing for the undisclosed buyer.