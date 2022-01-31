REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.3M Sale of Retail Center in Wheaton, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

WHEATON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Shops of Wheaton for $7.3 million. The 79,151-square-foot retail center is located at 1101 Butterfield Road in Wheaton, about 25 miles west of Chicago. The property is 91 percent occupied, and anchor tenants include Anytime Fitness and Fox Bowl. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. Weisenbeck, Sharko and colleague Kevin Wiersema secured and represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  