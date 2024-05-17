Friday, May 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDelawareIndustrialNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Seaford, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

SEAFORD, DEL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 124,784 square feet in Seaford. The portfolio spans 23 acres, including a 10-acre tract that is undeveloped. Bob Johnson and Paul Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Maryland-based limited liability company, in the transaction. Timothy Stephenson Jr. of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record, as did John McClellan and Kelly Jeter of SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate.

You may also like

CIM Group Sells 276-Unit Argonne Apartments in D.C.

NAI Nashville Stanton Brokers $7M Sale of Office...

Newmark Negotiates $39.1M Sale of Office, Retail Building...

Boylston Properties, Wilder Welcome Seven New Tenants to...

Resource Realty Negotiates 42,116 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Studio Museum in Harlem Signs 26,000 SF Office...

Detroit City FC Acquires Former Southwest Detroit Hospital...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 137-Room Hotel Versey in...

Contegra Construction Completes First Building at $129M Lakeside...