Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Seaford, Delaware

SEAFORD, DEL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 124,784 square feet in Seaford. The portfolio spans 23 acres, including a 10-acre tract that is undeveloped. Bob Johnson and Paul Johnson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Maryland-based limited liability company, in the transaction. Timothy Stephenson Jr. of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record, as did John McClellan and Kelly Jeter of SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate.