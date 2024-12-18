Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Office Headquarters Building in Auburn Hills, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a 68,839-square-foot office building in Auburn Hills that is leased to Teijin Automotive. Built in 1989, the property is located at 255 Rex Blvd. on five acres just off I-75. The building has served as the corporate headquarters for Teijin Automotive Technologies, with a corporate guarantee from Teijin Limited, a Japanese chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology company, since 2014. The company recently renewed its lease for another 10 years. John Godwin and Melissa Mann of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.