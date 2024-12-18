Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Teijin Automotive leases the 68,839-square-foot property for its headquarters.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestOffice

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Office Headquarters Building in Auburn Hills, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a 68,839-square-foot office building in Auburn Hills that is leased to Teijin Automotive. Built in 1989, the property is located at 255 Rex Blvd. on five acres just off I-75. The building has served as the corporate headquarters for Teijin Automotive Technologies, with a corporate guarantee from Teijin Limited, a Japanese chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology company, since 2014. The company recently renewed its lease for another 10 years. John Godwin and Melissa Mann of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.

You may also like

Kirkland Co. Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Flats at...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Forum...

Pillar Commercial Recapitalizes 215,000 SF Office Building in...

AEW Capital Management Acquires 189,507 SF Shopping Center...

Cove Capital Buys 68,400 SF Industrial Building in...

SCS Development Co. Sells Copper Ridge Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $62M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community...

IPA Brokers $56M Sale of 195-Unit Hampton Meridian...

Stockdale Capital Partners Acquires 83,789 SF MarinHealth Medical...