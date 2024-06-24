Monday, June 24, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Penn Forest Shopping Center in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

FORESTVILLE, MD. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.4 million sale of Penn Forest Shopping Center, a 37,425-square-foot retail center located in Forestville, about 14 miles east of Washington, D.C. Tenants at the property include Dollar General and CSL Plasma.

Dean Zang, David Crotts and Jeffrey Pensak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an affiliate of Woodmont Properties, in the transaction. Eastern Union and an undisclosed bank lender provided acquisition financing to the buyer.

