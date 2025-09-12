Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of an 83-unit apartment building in the Westchester Square area of The Bronx. The six-story, elevator-served building at 1776 Castle Hill Ave. was constructed in 1936 and houses 15 studios, 54 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom residence. Benjamin Myerow, Seth Glasser and Michael Fusco of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family, and procured the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.