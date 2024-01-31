Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Brooklyn Industrial Assemblage

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of an assemblage of three industrial-zoned lots in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint area. The assemblage consists of three lots along Huron Street, and the largest of the three parcels houses a 15,000-square-foot building. Thomas Brennan and Jakub Nowak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Vincent Pan and Tina Lin of Ritz Realty represented the buyer, which also plans to occupy the site. Both parties requested anonymity.

