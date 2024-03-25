Monday, March 25, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Randolph, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

RANDOLPH, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of a 30-acre industrial development site in Randolph, a southern suburb of Boston. The site is located between East Randolph Industrial Park and Messina Industrial Park and can support up to 120,000 square feet of new development. Harrison Klein and James Manning of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Bluewater Property Group, which will develop the site on a speculative basis and is targeting an early 2025 delivery.

