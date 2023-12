INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.5 million sale of The Commons, a four-building multifamily property in Inver Grove Heights, a southern suburb of St. Paul. Located at 8213 College Trail and constructed in 1987, the community features 60 units. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller. The property has undergone renovations for new countertops, appliances and cabinetry.